Aurora - ready to go home 5/26

Nebula's kittens will be ready to explore the solar system starting May 26th. These babies were born into a house...
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 6-12. Lis…
What’s in a name? Plenty, when you share the name of a famous Civil War general. The Rev. Robert W. Lee of Statesville, who believes he is a d…
Editor’s note: Rick Davis, who influenced thousands of students in the martial arts, died Thursday. J.T. Smith, one of his former students and…
It’s never too late to celebrate and Molly Malone’s in Statesville is set to have its grand opening this weekend with festivities going on all…
A Statesville man is accused of convincing an elderly neighbor to alter bank accounts.
Failure to stop at a red light led to drugs and weapon charges against the driver.
The North Carolina Senate Wednesday passed Senate Bill 35, a bill aimed at raising the legal age of marriage in North Carolina by a 49-0 vote.…
Most of the crowd that came to the Statesville City Council meeting to express concerns over potential tax increases had left, but some of the…
Betsey Velaquez always wanted to be a law enforcement officer.
When Nichol Henderson stood up to be recognized as a graduate of N.C. State on Friday night, she did so knowing that, among all of the 8,251 seniors that will be honored at Carter-Finley Stadium, none of them are her equal when it comes to academics.
