Artwork of local artists on display in senator’s Raleigh office

N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer, who represents the 34th district which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, began showcasing the work of artists from her district in her Raleigh office in early 2019.
Her commitment to recognize these local artists began as a way to honor her grandmother, Sawyer shared, and she remains committed to both honoring her grandmother and highlighting the works of the local art community.
“I continue to honor my grandmother through honoring the folks here locally that are artists,” Sawyer said. “My grandmother was an artist, and this was the beginning of my inspiration for that. We’ve been off for about six months and have not been able to display art, so I’m so excited to be able to display it.”
Sawyer also noted that she has been appointed as chairwoman for the transportation committee, both the appropriations and policies and with that appointment, she has a new office.
“I have a smaller office, a nicer office, but less wall space,” she said. “So I’m grateful to get two great pieces to be able to show off in Raleigh.”
These two pieces are the work of Ashley Rice of Mooresville and Dana Roseman of the West Iredell community.
Rice, the daughter of Chris and Kristen Rice, is a seventh-grader at The Brawley IB School on Swift Arrow Drive in Mooresville. The piece that was selected to make its temporary home in Raleigh was also named the winner of the Superintendent's Award, which was chosen as the winner from all of the other Iredell-Statesville Schools artwork entries.
The drawing, Rice shared is a self-portrait and was done as an in-class assignment when she was a sixth-grade student at Lakeshore Middle School. Her teacher was Stephen Lursen, who gave the assignment for the artwork to be not only a self-portrait but also to express themselves through objects.
“I chose feathers to represent my soft personality and faced them outwards to represent my openness to being accepting to all,” Rice noted. “But the hair partially covering my one eye represented that I was hiding behind it because I didn’t feel self-confident about my appearance.”
Rice noted that she usually draws cartoon-like characters; therefore, this particular piece, done in pencil, was “actually outside of my comfort zone, but I’m glad I challenged myself to try something new.”
Not only was this type of artwork new for her, but Rice shared that she looks different than when she produced the piece of art. She said that she “finally overcame a struggle with my appearance and long hair (by) cutting my hair and in turn sprouted a new self-confidence.”
Rice, who has been drawing since she was in the second grade, also enjoys making projects out of recycled cardboard or any scrap materials she can find around the house. She also has a passion for writing, is in the process of writing a book and, in the future, would like to be a writer as well as an animator for movies.
But, mostly when creating, she noted she “sticks to sculpting and drawing cartoons” and has a shed which her parents got her that serves as her outside temperature-controlled studio for her to have a space to do her artwork and projects.
When asked how she felt about her work being selected by Sen. Sawyer, she shared that it was “an honor.”
Roseman is the second artist whose work will be on display in Raleigh at this time.
Having been involved in art for about 60 years, he noted that he likewise began around the time he was in second grade.
“I started painting in oils when I took my first art lessons at the age of eight,” Roseman noted. “While I have briefly experimented with other mediums, such as acrylic, casein, watercolors and colored pencils, the experiments have always been short-lived. I like the long open time available with oils, the way that they are so easily mixed and the fact that the color does not change as they dry the way acrylics do.”
And now he works exclusively with oils he said, which is the medium of the submitted piece, entitled “Horse in the Wilderness.”
Painted in 2011, this piece of artwork earned a first-place award in an art show sponsored by the Statesville Artist Guild about Faith in Art. Based on Isaiah 63:13, “Like the horse in the wilderness, they did not stumble,” Roseman said the painting is a part of his private collection.
When asked what inspired him to paint this picture, he shared, “I wanted to use a horse as my theme because of my love and lifelong associations with horses. I was raised on a farm. Horses were my favorite of all the animals. From the time I was about 12, my grandfather saw that I had a way with horses. Anytime we had a young one born, he assigned me to be the one to train it.”
While he used several reference photos to paint the picture, Roseman said the “overall composition was from my imagination. The path the horse is running on is S-shaped to lead the eye through the painting,” he explained. “The head of the horse is the focal area. Many of the lines in the painting, such as lines of flowers and parts of the horse's body, lead the eye toward the focal area. The color of the flowers is purple to provide a complementary color.”
Roseman has painted portraits and at times has done commissioned artwork. In addition to being an artist, he is also a woodworker, which Roseman said he has done his entire adult life. His company, D.F. Roseman Co., designs and builds custom furniture and cabinetry for both commercial and residential use. He has also made reception desks, bank teller counters and unique pieces for special functions, he noted.
His art web address is danarosemanstudio.com, and he can also be found on Facebook at Dana Roseman Studio.
When asked what it meant to be able to have his artwork taken to Raleigh and displayed in Sawyer’s office, Roseman said that it is a “great opportunity to be seen by a wider audience.”