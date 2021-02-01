Artwork of local artists on display in senator’s Raleigh office

When asked what inspired him to paint this picture, he shared, “I wanted to use a horse as my theme because of my love and lifelong associations with horses. I was raised on a farm. Horses were my favorite of all the animals. From the time I was about 12, my grandfather saw that I had a way with horses. Anytime we had a young one born, he assigned me to be the one to train it.”

While he used several reference photos to paint the picture, Roseman said the “overall composition was from my imagination. The path the horse is running on is S-shaped to lead the eye through the painting,” he explained. “The head of the horse is the focal area. Many of the lines in the painting, such as lines of flowers and parts of the horse's body, lead the eye toward the focal area. The color of the flowers is purple to provide a complementary color.”

Roseman has painted portraits and at times has done commissioned artwork. In addition to being an artist, he is also a woodworker, which Roseman said he has done his entire adult life. His company, D.F. Roseman Co., designs and builds custom furniture and cabinetry for both commercial and residential use. He has also made reception desks, bank teller counters and unique pieces for special functions, he noted.

His art web address is danarosemanstudio.com, and he can also be found on Facebook at Dana Roseman Studio.

When asked what it meant to be able to have his artwork taken to Raleigh and displayed in Sawyer’s office, Roseman said that it is a “great opportunity to be seen by a wider audience.”