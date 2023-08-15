Related to this story
Most Popular
Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
North Iredell’s stadium underwent a makeover this summer. New track. New football field.
The Iredell County Tax Collector mailed tax bills to Iredell County property owners on Aug. 4. Most taxpayers should receive their bill(s) thi…
North Carolina’s newest historical highway marker will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 beside the Statesville Civic Center, honoring the Wall…
Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.