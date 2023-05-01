May 1, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Hungry students anxiously wait their turn as the younger kids finish their lunches in the newly constructed Celeste Henkel School lunchroom in 1948. PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE STATESVILLE HISTORICAL COLLECTION Morrison Furniture & Fixtures and Sherrill Furniture plants, Monroe and Bond streets. Related to this story Most Popular Fire damages at least 3 buildings in historic downtown Statesville on Tuesday; GG's owner: Everything's a loss Three buildings in historic downtown Statesville were damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, with roofs collapsing on at least two buildings. 16-year-old shot in Statesville early Tuesday morning A 16-year-old was shot along Inglewood Road in Statesville early Tuesday morning. Update: Several downtown Statesville stores damaged by overnight fire An overnight fire damaged several businesses in downtown Statesville. WATCH NOW: Damage still being assessed after downtown Statesville fire The show will go on for Theatre Statesville, even if the space it occupied on Broad Street was completely destroyed by a fire in downtown Stat… Explosion, fire reported at Statesville metal company An explosion was reported at a metal company on Salisbury Road in Statesville on Wednesday.