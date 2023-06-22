Jun 22, 2023 33 min ago 0 1 of 4 Kathy Walker smiles as she donates blood at the Chestnut Grove Community Center in Statesville on Monday. BEN GIBSON PHOTOS, RECORD & LANDMARK Amelia Imes smiles for a photo as she donates blood at the Chestnut Grove Community Center in Statesville on Monday. Tynarra McLaughlin sets up equipment as blood is donated at the Chestnut Grove Community Center. Doreen Lynch donates blood at the Chestnut Grove Community Center. Related to this story Most Popular 'Honky Tonk Hippie': Dani Kerr to perform on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday It wasn’t that long ago that musician Dani Kerr was telling people in her theater class at West Iredell High School that she enjoyed working b… Statesville man charged after leading Taylorsville officers on 140-mph chase A Statesville man has been charged after leading Taylorsville officers on a chase that topped speeds of 140 mph on Sunday. Statesville Police Department investigation leads to several arrests The Statesville Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation… Statesville man convicted on multiple child pornography charges A Statesville man was found guilty on multiple child pornography charges. Suspect sought in Iredell, Alexander led Burke deputies on chase ICARD – Authorities said a man who had seven outstanding warrants led them on a chase around Burke County on Friday.