Aug 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Gravestones cleaned earlier in the week at Green Street Cemetery in Statesville on Saturday. BEN GIBSON PHOTOS, RECORD & LANDMARK Todd Scott scrapes off organic growth on a gravestone at Green Street Cemetery in Statesville on Saturday. Scott Stevenson shows how to clean a headstone at the Green Street Cemetery. A Gravestone cleaned earlier in the week is seen in the foreground while Scott Stevenson explains how to clean gravestones at Green Street Cemetery in Statesville on Saturday. Related to this story Most Popular Statesville man dies in two-vehicle wreck on Old Mountain Road Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. ‘Stronger’ North Iredell Raiders bring ‘business-like’ approach into new season North Iredell’s stadium underwent a makeover this summer. New track. New football field. Iredell County officials warn of scam concerning some tax bills The Iredell County Tax Collector mailed tax bills to Iredell County property owners on Aug. 4. Most taxpayers should receive their bill(s) thi… Long-awaited historical marker to be erected in Statesville in October North Carolina’s newest historical highway marker will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 beside the Statesville Civic Center, honoring the Wall… Rides, games and racing: Iredell County Agricultural Fair returns for 87th year Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.