Aug 28, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 ABOVE: Rescue Ranch Executive director Michelle Hepler and emcee Larry sprinkle confer at the fundraiser Saturday. DONNA SWICEGOOD PHOTOS, RECORD & LANDMARK LEFT: An autographed helmet from Ryan Newman was one of the silent auction items. In fitting with the event to raise money for an animal rescue organization, one of the silent auction items was a dog package from Hollywood Feed.