B&K Carnival Co. workers set up a ride at the Iredell County Fairgrounds for the 86th annual Iredell County Fair in Troutman in 2022. the company is providing the rides for this year's fair which starts Sept. 1.
BEN GIBSON PHOTOS, RECORD & LANDMARK
Jim Head, manger of the Iredell County Fair, sits in his office at the Iredell County Fairgrounds as he prepares for the 86th annual Iredell County Fair in 2022.
Livestock will be exhibited at the Iredell County Fair.
The Iredell County Tax Collector mailed tax bills to Iredell County property owners on Aug. 4. Most taxpayers should receive their bill(s) thi…
B&K Carnival Co. workers set up a ride at the Iredell County Fairgrounds for the 86th annual Iredell County Fair in Troutman in 2022. the company is providing the rides for this year's fair which starts Sept. 1.