Aug 31, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Greg Powell began assembly of the Jitter Bug at the Iredell County Fair in Troutman on Tuesday. BEN GIBSON PHOTOS, RECORD & LANDMARK Iredell County Extension and Community association exhibits set up at the a Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman on Tuesday. Stuffed animals hang on the wall of a carnival booth at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman on Tuesday. Midway rides were in the process of being set up at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman on Tuesday. Brian Bitner of B&K Carnival Company and a worker check a ride during setup at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman on Tuesday. One of the 4-h exhibits at the Iredell County Fairgrounds. 4-h exhibits are set up at the Iredell County Fairgrounds. Related to this story Most Popular 3-week-old baby struck by foul ball, seriously injured at Hickory Crawdads game Georgia Prestwood, an infant from Lenoir, was seriously injured at a Hickory Crawdads baseball game when a foul ball struck her in the head. WATCH NOW: Striking the right tone: South Iredell band having fun, but holding self to a higher standard As the South Iredell High School Band takes the field this year they’ll be building off the success of the last as the band earned Superior ra… West Iredell rolls, goes to 2-0 for first time in more than a decade West Iredell dominated the line of scrimmage, racking up 304 yards on the ground on its way to a 38-7 victory over West Caldwell Friday night. Hickory, Lenoir among latest stops for pair of travelers who go as far as their feet take them The Vavalas are a nomadic couple that travel on foot with their tiny house and farm animals. The couple is traveling through Hickory on their … Iredell sheriff said narcotics investigations led to arrests of 13 Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said ongoing investigations into narcotics activities resulted in the arrests of 13 people who were dir…