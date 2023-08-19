Sisters and organizers of the event, Jamie Beecham, left, and Kristen Mayle and Jamie's daughter Jovie, take time for a photo at a previous event. Jovie helped with check in and other ways during the 2019 event.
PHOTOS USED WITH PERMISSION
Some of the pampering that awaits women at A Day of Sass.
Corey Cook appeared in Iredell County Superior Court on Thursday to reportedly enter a plea in the case but decided not to accept the deal. A …
Sisters and organizers of the event, Jamie Beecham, left, and Kristen Mayle and Jamie's daughter Jovie, take time for a photo at a previous event. Jovie helped with check in and other ways during the 2019 event.