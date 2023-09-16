Related to this story
Most Popular
A traffic incident on Salisbury Highway resulted in injuries to three people after two pickup trucks collided Wednesday morning and knocked ou…
A 14-year-old was shot along Forest Hollow Drive in Statesville around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
An overturned truck had the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 north of I-40 closed on Thursday morning.
Mooresville police, in a news release said, that Wednesday morning, officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force received notification t…
OLIN—North Iredell dominated from start to finish Friday in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener, beating Fred T. Foard 33-0 in fr…