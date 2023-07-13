Related to this story
Most Popular
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
For five decades, Evelyn M. Clyburn has been teaching in Iredell and Catawba counties and this Saturday, former students and others will have …
Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop that led to felony charges for a Troutman man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Thurmon Houston was the first candidate at the door at the Iredell County Board of Elections as filing began on Friday for a number of municip…
Gage Callan, a rising eighth-grader, said students don't feel comfortable speaking out as they fear being singled out by teachers or staff and…