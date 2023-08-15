Lake Norman coach Jonathan Oliphant talks to a player on the sideline during last season's game at Mooresville. The Wildcats are coming off of a 7-4 season in which they qualified for the 4a state playoffs.
Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.
Lake Norman coach Jonathan Oliphant talks to a player on the sideline during last season's game at Mooresville. The Wildcats are coming off of a 7-4 season in which they qualified for the 4a state playoffs.