May 30, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Veterans stand at attention during a Memorial Day service at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2031 in Statesville on Monday. BEN GIBSON PHOTOS, RECORD & LANDMARK A memorial at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2031 in Statesville. Related to this story Most Popular Thunderdome and gay pride flags: Text messages reveal thoughts, fears of Iredell school board When a string of violent acts in and around Statesville High School took place this year, the community asked the Iredell-Statesville School B… I-SS board members involved in text meetings should resign There was an accident, so traffic was at a standstill. Iredell County man charged with second-degree rape A 20-year-old Statesville man was arrested on a rape charge Monday connected to an investigation that began in January. Second Saturday Festival returns to Statesville in June Waves Entertainment in conjunction with Iredell Arts Council, All-American Sound, Stage and Lights, and Statesville Recreation & Parks Dep… Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame honors newest induction class Alzheimer’s may be robbing Gary Sherrill of a lot of his memories but it hasn’t taken away one important aspect of his life—his love of sports…