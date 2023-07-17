Related to this story
Most Popular
Superintendent Dr. Jeff James announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Educatio…
Two people died in separate wrecks Friday.
Gage Callan, a rising eighth-grader, said students don't feel comfortable speaking out as they fear being singled out by teachers or staff and…
A Stony Point man was charged with two drug related felonies in Iredell County on Tuesday.
Three local students have been awarded scholarships to continue their education through the Goforth Foundation Scholarship Fund.