Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon on Bell Farm Road, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Two dogs seek compassionate, forever owners.
The town of Troutman will launch the celebration for Independence Day on July 1 with the 18th annual Independence Day Celebration.
If you are going to put a skeleton in your front yard, say for Halloween, you might as well make it a big one, right? And why stop with just o…
Statesville police reported three people were shot between Saturday and Monday.