Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 This portrait of S. Mitchell Mack hangs in the hospice house named in his honor. RECORD & LANDMARK FILE PHOTO The S. Mitchell Mack House in Mooresville has been serving patients and their families since 2021. PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION Related to this story Most Popular Company to create 226 jobs in Statesville, invest nearly $6 million A company that removes harmful substances from soil and water is bringing 226 jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The c… 3 men banned from Statesville park; 4 arrests made at MLK Jr. Park Four people were arrested in an investigation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville. Three of the people have been banned from the… 18-year-old skateboarder struck, killed by vehicle in Statesville An 18-year-old skateboarder died in a traffic crash in Statesville on Saturday morning. Statesville man faces multiple drug charges A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop in Iredell County on Sunday. UPDATE: Mother kills three children, then herself in murder-suicide in Winston-Salem Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.