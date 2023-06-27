Related to this story
Just a couple of years ago, after being crowned the Rhododendron Festival Queen, Taylor Loyd said her dream was to be Miss North Carolina.
A Statesville man died in a crash Saturday night that troopers said involved an impaired driver.
History was made Saturday night as Taylor Loyd became the first Miss Statesville in the Miss North Carolina’s 85-year history to take the top prize.
A Statesville man was found guilty on multiple child pornography charges.
It wasn’t that long ago that musician Dani Kerr was telling people in her theater class at West Iredell High School that she enjoyed working b…