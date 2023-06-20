This photo taken from drone footage, provided by the Ukrainian military and dated May 28, shows a car on the Kakhovka Dam that appears to be laden with explosives. The dam collapsed June 6, while it was under Russian control.
UKRAINIAN MILITARY VIA AP
Water flows over the collapsed Kakhovka Dam on June 7 in Nova Kakhovka, in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
The Statesville Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation…
This photo taken from drone footage, provided by the Ukrainian military and dated May 28, shows a car on the Kakhovka Dam that appears to be laden with explosives. The dam collapsed June 6, while it was under Russian control.