Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Statesville man died in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road.
U-Haul will soon provide more than 650 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms in Statesville.
Four baseball players from Iredell County were selected for and will compete in the State Games of North Carolina next week.
A Winston-Salem man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he assaulted his roommate at a Statesville adult living home.
A Troutman man is facing four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.