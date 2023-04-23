Apr 23, 2023 45 min ago 0 1 of 2 Jasmine, played by Tofarati Agbebi, and Aladdin, played by Aaron Feige, perform a scene in Theatre Statesville's production of "Aladdin Jr." PHOTOS USED WITH PERMISSION A scene from Theatre Statesville's production of "Aladdin Jr." in Statesville last week. Related to this story Most Popular Statesville Police Department recognizes off-duty heroics of state trooper North Carolina Trooper Seth Stevenson wasn’t on the clock, but that didn’t stop him from saving a man’s life earlier this year at the scene of… Iredell County restaurant inspections North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 1-12. Four women killed in head-on collision in Winston-Salem It's still unknown which car was driving the wrong way. McDonald's is upgrading its burgers. Here's what to know. McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers. 18-year-old skateboarder struck, killed by vehicle in Statesville An 18-year-old skateboarder died in a traffic crash in Statesville on Saturday morning.