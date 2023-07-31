Jul 31, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Greg Whitfield, chairman of the Mooresville Graded School district Board of Education, speaks at the ribbon-cutting. The library at the new school. DONNA SWICEGOOD PHOTOS, RECORD & LANDMARK Greg Whitfield and Melissa neader raise the flag at the Selma Burke Middle School. Eric Simelton and some of Selma Burke's other family members accept a commemorative brick and portrait. One of the benches in front of the Selma Burke Middle School. Related to this story Most Popular Statesville woman wins $1 million in NC lottery Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week, and ended up landing on a $… Wells Fargo closing 18 more branches nationwide Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of plans to close another 18 b… Out of Our Past: Signal Hill Mall set to open; WWII pilot's body returned for burial Twenty-five years ago: North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 14-27 Best Little Pizza in Troutman, 636 N. Main St., Troutman, 98.5/A Making history: Piper Lewis is first female Eagle Scout in Gemstone District Piper Lewis didn’t set out to make history when she joined the first girls BSA troop in Iredell County four years ago.