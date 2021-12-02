Apple
Apple is a very laid back kitty who loves to sit in your lap, sleep in bed and of course... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference recognition for football Monday, and Statesville’s Zamari Stevenson headline…
- Updated
One of the best seasons in Statesville Greyhound football history came to an end Friday night in the 3A state quarterfinals as No. 3 Dudley (1…
A truck arrived in Mooresville last Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal select…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
Two Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies administered Narcan and used a valve mask to provide rescue breaths to a man who was found uncons…
- Updated
Holiday football in The Hollow is here.