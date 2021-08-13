State Briefs

Officials: Escaped NC inmate captured
MORGANTON — An inmate who scaled the fence at a North Carolina prison and ran away has been captured, officials said.
John Curtis Anderson, 42, escaped from the minimum custody portion of the Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton on Thursday and was found hours later in a wooded area about 3 miles from the prison, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The minimum custody offender originally from Cleveland County was admitted to the prison last month to serve 2 years and 10 months for identify theft and fraud, officials said. Anderson has been moved to a higher custody facility and will face charges for his escape, officials said.
Woman found dead in concrete had fired caretaker
NEWLAND — A woman whose body was found buried in concrete in the basement of her western North Carolina home had fired her caretaker in June, but neighbors said the former caretaker was still living in the woman’s home until late July, according to court documents.
Search warrants state Elizabeth Carserino, 53, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was hired by family to be Lynn Keene’s live-in caretaker earlier this year after the 70-year-old fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury, WSOC-TV reported.
Relatives reported Keene missing in July from her home in Linville Falls, which is located in the mountains about 110 miles northwest of Charlotte. They said they had last spoken to Keene on June 14.
Keene’s home was secured and her car was missing when Avery County detectives first checked there. Cherokee police later reported the car was found there. Investigators traced Carserino’s cellphone to the area where the car was found, according to court documents.
When detectives searched Keene’s home, they found blood evidence on the walls, ceiling and floor of a bathroom as well as Keene’s remains entombed in concrete in the basement.
Court documents state Keene was strangled with a belt and struck in the head. Investigators have not said when Keene died.
On Sunday, Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye announced Carserino was taken into custody and charged with murder, identity theft, larceny of motor vehicle and financial card theft. Carserino was held at Avery County jail on secured bond of more than $1.6 million, the sheriff said.
— From wire reports