State briefs

Man charged in theft of missing man's car
RALEIGH — A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car that police say belongs to a missing North Carolina man.
The News & Observer reports that detectives in Virginia arrested Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border. He was charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said the stolen Range Rover belongs to William "Andy" Banks, 39, of Raleigh, who has been missing since Saturday. The car was found Monday, but Banks is still missing.
A 911 caller told police that Banks was supposed to meet someone to sell his Range Rover Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the former K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village. He has a friend who lives near Cameron Village, so he parked there and went to sell his Range Rover but he never went back to retrieve his car, the 911 caller said.
Raleigh police said Banks was last seen in the Woodburn Road area Saturday afternoon.
Police investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old
SALISBURY — Police in North Carolina are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Salisbury early Tuesday morning.
WSOC-TV reports that the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Laurel Pointe Apartments. Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot and called 911.
When police arrived, they found the boy dead. He has not been identified.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made. No other information was immediately released.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!