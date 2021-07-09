State briefs

Officer charged with kidnapping, sex offense
APEX — A Durham police officer has been charged with kidnapping and a sex offense in Apex, according to Durham police.
Joseph Daniels was arrested Thursday on the charges related to an incident reported to Apex police on June 16, Durham police said in a news release on Friday. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense and sexual battery.
Daniels surrendered to authorities and was released on a $75,000 unsecured bond, police said.
Daniels, 35, joined the police department in 2011 and is assigned to the organized crime division. He was initially placed on administrative duty with pay, but police later announced that after a preliminary review he is now on administrative leave without pay. The Durham Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also conduct a routine administrative investigation.
Durham police take the allegations seriously and are working with Apex police on the investigation, police said.
There was no answer at a phone listing for Daniels. It was not clear if he had an attorney.
Police accuse man in fatal hit-and-run
KILL DEVIL HILLS — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run, police said.
Kill Devil Hills police say Corey M. Feickert, 36, was crossing an intersection on U.S. Highway 158 Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Donald S. McClanning. 55, news outlets reported. Both men are from Kill Devil Hills.
Feickert was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to police.
Investigators determined that McClanning was impaired and charged him with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. According to police, McClanning’s blood was drawn for testing and sent to the state crime lab for testing.
McClanning was jailed on a $30,000 bond. It couldn’t be determined on Friday if he has an attorney.
— Associated Press