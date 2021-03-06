State Briefs

Judge tosses lawsuit over remote learning

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools who want in-person learning for their students over virtual classrooms.

The Charlotte Observer reports that parents filed the lawsuit in September. They argued that remote learning is particularly difficult for special education students and those without home computers.

But Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams ruled Friday that the parents failed to show how such learning hurt their children's education, according to a copy of the judge's dismissal form.

Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools returned to in-person learning on a limited basis last month.

One killed, four wounded in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville man is dead, a second is in critical condition and three others also suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on Shads Ford Lane. Thirty-two-year-old Albert Alexander Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.