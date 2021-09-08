State Briefs

Lawmakers ultimately will travel from Cullowhee to Wilmington and Elizabeth City, and points in between.

They’ll consider citizens’ input before they draw this fall all 170 legislative districts and 14 congressional districts based on 2020 census numbers. North Carolina is getting an additional U.S. House seat because of its growing population.

Census figures suggest that representation will keep consolidating toward the Triangle and Charlotte region, while rural communities lose seats.

Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they’ll get the final say for now on what the maps look like. Redistricting plans aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Man charged in fatal shooting of 23-month-old

WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the shooting death last month of a 23-month-old child, police said.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that Rico Monta Smith III, 19, who turned himself in on Tuesday, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Deon Stover.