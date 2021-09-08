State Briefs

Duke Energy puts two buildings up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says two of its properties in downtown Charlotte are up for sale as part of the utility’s consolidation plan to move into a single building.
Duke Energy spokesman Neil Nissan says buildings on Church and College streets have been listed, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. The sale is part of the power company’s long-term workplace strategy to cut its real estate footprint by 60%, from 2.5 million square feet to 1 million square feet in the next two years.
The two sites have a combined appraised value of about $138 million, county records show. No sales prices are listed for the buildings. Offers on the properties are due by the end of the year, Nissan said, with sales expected early next year.
Duke Energy will move its headquarters from their current location on Tryon Street into a 40-floor office building under construction on the same street by 2023. About 4,400 employees are expected to work from the new headquarters at Duke Energy Plaza, formerly called Metro Tower.
Biden OKs disaster request from Storm Fred
RALEIGH — President Joe Biden approved a request on Wednesday for federal funds to be made available to residents of western North Carolina who saw major flooding last month due to Tropical Storm Fred.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper sought the emergency declaration for federal assistance to seven counties nearly two weeks ago.
“This federal disaster declaration will help provide assistance for Western North Carolina communities to rebuild stronger and smarter, and I appreciate the president’s approval of our request,” Cooper said in a statement.
The storm claimed the lives of six people in Haywood County, caused major damage to more than 200 homes and created nearly $19 million in estimated damages to public infrastructure. The Cruso community was among those hardest hit by the flooding.
Wednesday’s approval from Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency frees up money to residents of Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties. State, tribal and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations also qualify for federal funds on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work performed in the three areas, as well as Avery, Madison, Watauga and Yancey counties.
Redistricting hearings held for maps input
LENOIR — North Carolina legislators are going outside Raleigh to hear from residents about how General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn for the next decade.
The House and Senate scheduled over a dozen public hearings for September, with the first occurring Wednesday evening in Caldwell County.
Lawmakers ultimately will travel from Cullowhee to Wilmington and Elizabeth City, and points in between.
They’ll consider citizens’ input before they draw this fall all 170 legislative districts and 14 congressional districts based on 2020 census numbers. North Carolina is getting an additional U.S. House seat because of its growing population.
Census figures suggest that representation will keep consolidating toward the Triangle and Charlotte region, while rural communities lose seats.
Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they’ll get the final say for now on what the maps look like. Redistricting plans aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.
Man charged in fatal shooting of 23-month-old
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the shooting death last month of a 23-month-old child, police said.
Winston-Salem police said in a news release that Rico Monta Smith III, 19, who turned himself in on Tuesday, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Deon Stover.
According to the news release, Smith and his girlfriend were babysitting Deon on Aug. 3 when Smith attempted to unload a handgun. Police said the handgun went off and struck the toddler. Smith was driving the child to the hospital when police officers encountered the car on an unrelated traffic accident and called emergency personnel, who took the child to the hospital, where he died.
Smith is being held on a $15,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
Woman accused in husband’s fatal shooting
CONOVER — A North Carolina woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband, authorities said.
A news release from Conover police said they received a call just after midnight on Monday from 31-year-old Brittney Lyfae McCleave, who said she had shot her husband, news outlets reported.
Officers found Danta Broome, 36, at a residence with a gunshot wound, police said. Broome died at a nearby hospital. Two children younger than 10 were in the home at the time of the shooting, and police said they were placed in the care of a relative, the news release said.
During a hearing on Tuesday, McCleave requested and was assigned a court-appointed provisional attorney until another attorney is appointed. The provisional attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.
Nonprofit to boost COVID resources
ASHEVILLE — A nonprofit will bring more COVID-19-related resources to western North Carolina’s Spanish-speaking immigrant communities.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Monday that Hola Carolina has received a $308,000 grant.
The grant was awarded by the Winston-Salem-based Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. The goal of the grant is to improve the dissemination of information about COVID-19 and expand access to virus-related health resources.
The area’s immigrant communities have been been gravely and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that 8% of North Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 have been Hispanic.
“Health equity is when all members of society enjoy a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible,” Hola Carolina Executive Director Adriana Chavela said.
— From wire reports