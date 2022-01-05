State Briefs

NC trooper, driver killed in traffic stop crash
MOORESBORO — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper and a South Carolina man he was detaining were killed Monday night when the trooper's brother, also a trooper, hit a stopped patrol vehicle as he arrived to help with a traffic stop, officials said.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. during a traffic stop in the Mooresboro area, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Trooper James Horton was responding to help his brother, Trooper John Horton, with a traffic stop when he lost control and hit the stopped patrol vehicle, which in turn struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver on the roadside, officials said.
Trooper John Horton, a 15-year veteran, was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said. The detained driver, identified as Dusty Luke Beck, 26, of South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper James Horton was treated at a hospital and released.
It's not yet known whether the crash was weather-related, patrol spokesperson First Sgt. Christopher Knox said in an email.
"For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support," patrol Commander Col. Freddy Johnson Jr. said in a statement.
Deputy disciplined over handling teen on bus
LAURINBURG — A North Carolina deputy has been suspended without pay and demoted after a confrontation with a teenager on a school bus in November, a sheriff's office said.
Scotland County Chief Deputy Travis Harper said deputy Sheronica Smith has been removed from her position as a school resource officer, WPDE reported. Smith also has been demoted from sergeant to road deputy, suspended seven days without pay and will have to go through mandatory de-escalation training, Harper said.
Harper said Smith was responding to a 14-year-old girl and her brother who didn't want to sit in their assigned school bus seats. He said Smith and the girl came face-to-face, calling it "a challenge on both of them and neither one of them were going to back down." He provided no additional details on the incident.
According to Harper, Smith used force to stop the teenager, but it was neither excessive nor continuous.
Woman wielding shotgun killed by deputies
DURHAM — A woman wielding a shotgun was killed by deputies in North Carolina after she aimed the weapon at them and wouldn't put it down, a sheriff's office said.
News outlets report the Durham County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a location in the town of Bahama around 3:30 p.m. When the deputies arrived, they saw a woman armed with a shotgun, the sheriff's office said. Bahama is an unincorporated community 14 miles (22 km) north of Durham.
Deputies said the unidentified woman aimed the shotgun at deputies multiple times while they tried to get her to put it down, the sheriff's office said. Details of how the woman was shot, or how many deputies were involved were not available on Tuesday evening.
"We are at the beginning of this investigation, and I ask that the public allow time for the facts to come out," Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in a statement.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is standard for shootings involving law enforcement officers. Birkhead said the Durham County Sheriff's Office will also conduct an internal investigation, including a review of the agency's use of force policy.
Police charge juvenile in fatal shooting
CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina man, police said Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said its homicide unit identified the teenager as a suspect in the shooting on Dec. 14. A secure custody order for first-degree murder was issued and on Monday, detectives located the juvenile and arrested him without incident, according to a news release.
Officers responding to a call of assault with a deadly weapon south of downtown Charlotte found Richard Marshall Jr. 46, with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency personnel pronounced Marshal dead at the scene, police said.