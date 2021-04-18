Annual SpringFest art show award winners named

Thirty-two artists submitted work for the 43rd annual SpringFest judged art show and competition for a total of 79 pieces on display at Mooresville Arts.
Artwork currently on display includes oil paintings, graphite drawings, mixed media work and more. The public can view the exhibit at the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, through May 27.
Kristen van Diggelen Sloan served as the judge for this year’s SpringFest show.
“Jurying the 43rd annual Springfest Show was such an honor. I was thrilled to see such overall strong work,” van Diggelen Sloan said. “It was difficult to choose winners, and I wish I had had the opportunity to meet and discuss the works with each artist.
“My choices took into account two main factors: mastery (exemplary technical skill or creativity) and conceptual content (depth and communication of ideas). The artworks that demonstrated both of these considerations ranked the highest. I’d like to thank all of the participating artists and Mooresville Arts for including me in this wonderful annual event. The pleasure was all mine,” she shared.
Awards presented, categories and the artists, along with their titled artwork, are as follows:
Best of Show Award
“My Autumn” 2020 by Natalia Leigh of Kannapolis
Watercolor category
First place — “Coke Ghost Town” by Zan Thompson of Conover
Second place — “Giving Directions” by Rebecca McDuffie of Charlotte
Third place — “Family” by Sharron Burns of Mint Hill
Painting category
First place — “Marshland Sunrise” by Barbara Duffy of Salisbury
Second place — “Picasso’s Studio La Californie/Cannes Revisited” by Carleen Davis of Huntersville
Third place — “Sunset’s Autumn Glow” by Sherry Mason of Charlotte
Honorable mentions — “Working It” by Cindy Shaw of Sherrills Ford and “Dandelion 1” by Mary Kamerer of Charlotte
Other 2D category
First place — “Morning” by Natalia Leigh or Kannapolis
Second place — “Tractor” by Andy Mooney of Rockwell
Third place — “Twisted Sisters” by Antuane Hamilton of Mooresville
Honorable mentions — “Matias” by Leena Rosentreter of Mooresville and “Framed” by Judy Morrow of Mooresville
Mooresville Arts expressed their thanks to each of the sponsors for this year’s event which included SpeakAbility Inc., Four Corners Framing & Gallery and Lake Norman Realty.
Those wishing to visit the gallery may come by Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit the website at mooresvillearts.org or call 704-663-6661.