Annual Field of Flags set for July 1-5

The annual Field of Flags will be held July 1-5 at the Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville, with flags available for purchase on-site beginning July 1 at noon through July 3 at 5 p.m. or anytime on the club’s website by visiting https://mooresvillelknexchange.org. Flags may be purchased for $35 each, in honor or memory of a service member or first responder.

The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman has joined with the Lowe’s YMCA to honor our veterans and is offering this special opportunity to celebrate. The presenting sponsor of the 2021 Field of Flags is once again BestCo.

A special Field of Flags salute will be July 3 beginning at 5 p.m. with Rockie Lynne, founder of Tribute for the Troops, kicking off the event with a patriotic song, after which the club’s president, Beth Packard, will begin the ceremony.

Guest speakers will include John Hedley and Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, who will provide an overview of what the annual event is about and its impact on local veterans and the community. Veterans from each branch of service will be recognized during the event as each military branch song is played.