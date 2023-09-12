It took about 16 months of planning, organizing and building to complete the bird houses that now are scattered around the Troutman ESC Park.

In those months, six Girl Scouts learned more than just how to put together a bird house. They learned teamwork, collaboration and expanded their own horizons with the project.

And that project earned the six the highest recognition in Girl Scouting, the Silver Award. Leela Church, Sophia Norris, Savannah Eller, Ollie Austin, Julie Harrison and Autumn King were recognized for their efforts Sunday with a ceremony at Troutman ESC Park.

Jennifer Wilcox, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to the Piedmont, was on hand to present the girls with the Silver Award and to express her admiration for the project.

“This has given the girls the opportunity to take action,” she said. “In this case these girls have taken action through the accomplishment of the Silver Award in some many incredible ways. …They’ve taken action by engaging their broader community in an appreciation and understanding of what it means to have really fabulous outdoor space.”

The Scouts explained that they decided to take on the project of building bird houses to be placed through ESC Park because they wanted to encourage others to enjoy the outdoors and to provide a safe haven for birds throughout the area.

But deciding to build the bird houses was just the first step. They had to involve the town of Troutman since the bird houses were destined for the town-owned park.

“We wanted to work with the town of Troutman since this is our community and we wanted to make a good impact,” Sophia said, as she spoke to those gathered at the park Sunday.

They also wanted to offer encouragement to other girls to develop a love of the outdoors. “Our goal for this project is to not only teach young Girl Scouts and children about orienteering and navigating but to also inspire them to get outside and do fun activities such as this,” Sophia said.

Autumn welcomed Emily Watson, Troutman Parks and Recreation director. Watson, she said, helped get the project approved by the town. She also expressed appreciation to Lowe’s Home Improvement for helping them find the right materials and selling those materials at a discounted price.

Ollie said they presented their project to the Troutman Town Council in mid-December, giving them a brief rundown of the project and answering any questions. With the council granting its blessing, Ollie said, the girls began the fun part — building and decorating the bird houses. She said they used cedar to ensure long-lasting use, and for decorating they used wood burning and painting techniques to create their own individual bird houses as well as the final troop bird house.

Leela said the girls also took care to protect the environment in hanging the bird houses. She said they used zip ties so as not to harm the trees.

They calculated the degrees needed to travel to reach each bird house to give those who want to take a look the chance to practice orientation and navigation.

All six of the girls are veterans of Scouting, and had a variety of reasons for joining Troop 12965.

Some said it was the lure of the activities involved in Scouting. For Ollie, it was a simple reason — Julie is her best friend and she was in the troop.

While they learned building and speaking skills while putting their project together, they said, they learned many valuable lessons. No matter what roadblocks they encountered they learned to work together to resolve the issue. “We always resolved it,” Sophia said.

The lessons learned go beyond the immediate benefits. “This will help us later in life,” Sophia said.

Now that the bird houses have been built and are hanging in the trees around the Troutman ESC Park, the girls said it was a fun project but it’s a relief to see it come to fruition.