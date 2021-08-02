Ambassador: US orders 24 Russian diplomats out by Sept. 3

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador to the United States says Washington has ordered 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3, a move that comes shortly after the U.S. said it laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia.

Both are the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations.

In an interview with the National Interest magazine, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that the embassy received a list of 24 Russian diplomats that are expected to leave the U.S. by Sept. 3.

"Almost all of them will leave without replacements because Washington has abruptly tightened visa issuing procedures," Antonov said.

The Russian ambassador said the situation with the embassies in both countries hasn't changed for the better since the June summit in Geneva between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. It was after that summit that Antonov and his U.S. counterpart John Sullivan returned to their posts after being recalled for consultations.

"Russian diplomatic missions in the United States are still forced to work under unprecedented restrictions that not only remain in effect, but are stepped up," Antonov said.