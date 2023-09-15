The Orchard at Altapass invites the public to join them on the pavilion for the annual dinner and presentation by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association on Wednesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Each year, OVTA members remember the battle that Thomas Jefferson called “the turn of the tide of success.” The firefight that Loyalist militia fought against the British ended 243 years ago on Oct. 7, 1780, at Kings Mountain, South Carolina. But their struggles began in early September when these residents of the Carolina backcountry and Appalachia — overmountain men — walked the 330 miles from “home” to Kings Mountain to challenge the redcoats for independence.

An orchard-style chili and cornbread dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by the captivating retelling of the battle at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, $6 for those younger than 12. Space is limited.

Please email information@altapassorchard.org to reserve your seat.

The Orchard at Altapass is a not-for-profit apple orchard whose mission is to preserve, protect, and educate. This engaging presentation is one of the many ways we uphold the culture and history of our region. Don’t miss this entertaining and educational event.