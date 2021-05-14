 Skip to main content
Allison Cook awarded 21st B.W. Campbell Scholarship
Allison Cook awarded 21st B.W. Campbell Scholarship

  • Updated
The family of Blum Wilford Campbell, a former agriculture teacher at North Iredell High School, presented the 21st Blum Wilford Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Allison Cook.

Cook will receive $1,000 from the scholarship and plans to pursue her education at Wilkes Community College.

Cook is a senior at North Iredell, where she has been active in the FFA program and held offices of reporter and vice president. She has received the Greenhand Award, FFA Chapter and State Degrees, and works for Doug Prevette of Prevette Family Farm.

She is active in FCA, soccer, tennis, SGA, and has held leadership roles.

She is the daughter of Nelson and Cyndi Cook of Statesville and attends Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Olin.

Cook
