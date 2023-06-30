The Hickory Crawdads stymied South Atlantic League lineups for most of the month of June. That has continued this week and the league’s most powerful lineup entering the week has not been immune to the Crawdads’ stingy ways of late.

For the third game in a row, the Crawdads pitching staff shut down the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers for a 7-0 win Thursday night in front of 1,470 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Remaining unbeaten in the second half at 6-0, the Crawdads (33-34) moved within a game of reaching the .500 mark for the first time since late April. Their winning streak stretched to nine games overall, which last occurred June 13-24, 2014.

The Crawdads entered Friday with the best record in the SAL in June at 16-8. Supporting the winning ways has been the pitching staff. Over the last 20 games, Hickory has allowed more than four runs just four times and three runs or fewer in nine of the 20.

Thursday’s shutout was the sixth this season and the second straight game the Crawdads two-hit Greensboro (37-33, 1-5 in second half). The Grasshoppers, who entered the six-game series leading the SAL in runs, home runs and extra-base hits, have scored four times on 10 hits in the three games. Greensboro has just one homer and one double in the series.

Yet, it looked as if the Grasshoppers would break out of the slump in the first inning. Larson Kindreich hit Tres Gonzalez with the first pitch of the game and a walk followed before Will Matthiessen and Jackson Glenn struck out. Kindreich issued a four-pitch walk to Jase Bowen before striking out Shawn Ross to leave the bases loaded.

That turned out to be one of the few scoring chances for the Grasshoppers, as Kindreich retired 10 in a row, stretching through the fourth.

Hickory rewarded the left-hander with a single run in the second, with Cody Freeman (2-for-4) singling to start the inning and later scoring on a double play. Kindreich’s battery mate Tucker Mitchell added a solo blast in the third, his third homer since joining the Crawdads in late May.

Kindreich bookended his outing with a another hiccup in the fifth, as Greensboro put the first two on with a single and a walk. However, Sammy Siani’s sacrifice bunt attempt turned into a force play, which proved key as Gonzalez flew out to center and Kindreich fanned Mike Jarvis to hold the shutout.

Kindreich (4-4) completed five innings with one hit allowed and struck out eight before turning the ball over to Jackson Kelley. With a sidearm delivery, the righty hurled two scoreless innings, though he had to work around two walks in the seventh.

Yohanse Morel gave up the other hit in the eighth but struck out two to stay out of trouble. Gavin Collyer pitched a perfect ninth to close out the game.

Hickory’s initial two runs came against Jaycob Deese (2-1), who took the loss. The Crawdads opened up the game with four runs after two were out in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Yosy Galan steered a bouncing ball through the left side for a two-run single. Daniel Mateo extended the inning when he reached on a spinning roller up the first-base line that was mishandled by catcher Wyatt Hendrie. Frainyer Chavez cashed in the miscue with a two-run single.

Freeman and Galan (2-for-4) each doubled in the eighth to account for the final run.

The teams resumed the series on Friday. Game 5 is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m., while the series finale will be played on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.