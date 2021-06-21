Alexander County students vie in rocketry event

A student team from Alexander Central High School was one of four teams representing the state in The American Rocketry Challenge recently held in Rockdale, Texas.

This year’s challenge required teams to carry a payload of one raw egg to 775 feet within 39 to 42 seconds and then to 825 feet within 41 to 44 seconds.

Unfortunately, the Alexander Central rocket was damaged on the first flight, which caused the team to be disqualified.

“During the first flight the Kevlar cord that keeps the two parts together on the descent broke,” teacher Chris McCollum said. “This caused a disqualification and made it impossible for us to score well. It was nothing the students did, and the other aspects of the flight looked great, but it happens.”

Even though the team experienced a mishap, McCollum said its members handled it with grace.

“The students were amazing in the way they handled this tragic accident,” he said. “They even went as far as to see if another team needed help because a parent thought they had left a part they needed at home. They are great young men and did a great job.”