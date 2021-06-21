Alexander County students vie in rocketry event

A student team from Alexander Central High School was one of four teams representing the state in The American Rocketry Challenge recently held in Rockdale, Texas.
This year’s challenge required teams to carry a payload of one raw egg to 775 feet within 39 to 42 seconds and then to 825 feet within 41 to 44 seconds.
Unfortunately, the Alexander Central rocket was damaged on the first flight, which caused the team to be disqualified.
“During the first flight the Kevlar cord that keeps the two parts together on the descent broke,” teacher Chris McCollum said. “This caused a disqualification and made it impossible for us to score well. It was nothing the students did, and the other aspects of the flight looked great, but it happens.”
Even though the team experienced a mishap, McCollum said its members handled it with grace.
“The students were amazing in the way they handled this tragic accident,” he said. “They even went as far as to see if another team needed help because a parent thought they had left a part they needed at home. They are great young men and did a great job.”
The team’s qualifying flight was a different story. Before competing in the national finals, each of the 100 teams competing had to fly its rocket to 800 feet with a flight time between 40 and 45 seconds with an egg passenger that must return to the ground unharmed.
The scoring is similar to golf.
“For every foot away from the specified height, and for every second away from the given time, a penalty point is added to the score. Thus, a perfect flight would have a score of zero,” McCollum said.
The best two out of three flights were added together during the qualifying round for each challenge team.
“The Alexander Central team had two spectacular flights; one with five penalty points and a second of three points to give them a total qualifying score of only eight points — a score that in past years would place them in the top 20% of the competition,” McCollum explained.
Team members is composed of four seniors, Austin Sink, Drake Dessecker, Brevan McAlpin, Culver Holland, and one junior, Hunter Jamison. With the exception of Holland, the students have been competing in the rocketry competition as a team since middle school.
The team also qualified for the national finals when they were in eighth grade.