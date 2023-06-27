The date was Dec. 2, 2022, and Alexander Central High School senior Ana Gray was too nervous to look at her laptop screen.

Her future was a click away.

Last year, Gray was one of nearly 20,000 students who applied to the QuestBridge program. QuestBridge is a selective college admission and scholarship program that matches high-achieving, low-income and first-generation students to top colleges with full-ride scholarships.

In October, she was named a finalist in the program and worked on additional application materials for schools she ranked as her top choices.

She listed Stanford University, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Columbia University as her preferences. Stanford was her top choice.

For months, she waited to hear back about her applications to the top-ranked schools. In December, the answer finally arrived.

Seated at a desk in an empty classroom with her former teachers Natasha Haas and Ed Wills on either side of her, she could not help but close her Chromebook. Gray said she was afraid of the possibility of rejection. Her teachers coaxed her into opening the decision, and when she gathered up the courage to look, the word “congratulations” stared back at her.

She was going to Stanford.

“I just felt the blood rush to the surface of my skin, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to have a panic attack,’” she said. “It felt like it wasn’t real. It felt like a fever dream.”

More than 17,900 students applied for QuestBridge’s program, and only 5,613 finalists were selected. Of the finalists, 1,755 were matched with a college partner and scholarship. According to The Stanford Daily, the university’s student-run newspaper, the Class of 2026’s acceptance rate was a historic low of 3.68%.

“It was joyous,” Haas said. “I mean, we just celebrated. Coach Wills was there, and we ran to tell (Principal) Jacob Lail. We celebrated again in the middle of the car-rider line. We are all so proud of her, and just to see that come to fruition (from) all her hard work. It was priceless.”

Gray’s journey to get to this point had not been easy. At 16, she was emancipated, leading her to have to work full-time to support herself during her sophomore year while also balancing three AP classes and an additional fifth class outside of typical school hours.

The schoolwork only piled up from there. As Gray progressed, she added more difficult courses to her load, including several dual enrollment courses through CVCC. On some nights, she said she worked at least eight hours on homework in addition to her job.

The Alexander Central graduate was also a member of her school’s AP Academy, a group of students who are required to take at least seven AP classes before graduation. Gray has taken 11.

“I took on a lot of responsibility for myself and others,” Gray said. “I think that even though it made things a lot more stressful, it was important for my character development and my growth as a person.”

Haas said she learned first-hand about Gray’s work ethic after watching her juggle a role as a Student Council representative over the summer while enrolled in additional online classes.

“I was like, ‘Who is this girl, this Wonder Woman?’” Haas said. “She can do it all.”

Since she was a little kid, Gray said she has always dreamed about attending a prestigious university such as Harvard, Stanford or Princeton. During the summer before her first year of high school, she was accepted into a creative writing and poetry program at Stanford. From there, an appreciation for the school developed. Coupled with her desire to apply to a top-ranked school, Stanford became an easy first choice.

When she received her acceptance, Gray said she hoped the accomplishment would inspire others — especially her brother, MJ Howell, who will be a first-year student at Alexander Central in the fall.

“Even if you are low income or you’re a minority in a school that you don’t feel necessarily represented in, no matter what factors come into play, you can still succeed,” she said.

At Stanford, Gray said she intends to major in political science with a focus in international relations. Her dream is to travel internationally to help low-income and war-torn areas of the world rebuild their political, economic and education institutions. Most importantly, she wants to do hands-on work and see every corner of the world in the process.

This particular career dream stems from Gray’s mother and great-aunt. She said that both women challenged her to see the gaps that need to be filled in the world.

“Like my aunt, she went to school before they were integrated, and she experienced a lot of racism being a Black woman in Alexander County 60 years ago,” Gray said. “She always made me very aware of history and very aware of everything that goes on in society. And then, my mama, who was a single mother, she had so many struggles in her life. We experienced so many struggles, but she was always very compassionate towards other people.”

After her last day of exams, Gray said she walked the blue locker-lined halls of ACHS and looked to the classroom where she received her acceptance. She smiled at her peers as they walked by, and she hugged the teachers that passed her.

In September, she will travel 2,668 miles to begin this next chapter of her life, fueled by the lessons she has learned and the people that have helped her get there. Even though Gray will be physically leaving Taylorsville, she said she hopes she leaves behind a legacy for others with high aspirations.

“I don’t think it’s about what I’ve achieved,” Gray said. “I think it’s about who I’ve become in the process.”