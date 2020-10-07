County commissioners declare Oct. 4-10 as 'National 4-H Week' in Iredell

Many children in Iredell County have had experience with 4-H growing up. The youth organization has bettered the lives of countless kids, particularly those with a background rooted in agriculture, for many years.

On Tuesday night, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners recognized their hard work and dedication by proclaiming the week of Oct. 4-10 as “National 4-H Week” in Iredell County.

“4-H youth across the nation are leading efforts to solve problems in their communities and to make a difference in their futures,” Chairman James Mallory said. “We urge the people of this county to take advantage of the opportunity to become more aware of this special program that enhances our young people’s interests in their future.”

Nancy Keith, the Iredell County 4-H extension leader, and Taylor Jenkins, the extension agent in charge of youth development, were there to accept the recognition by the board. Laurel Grey, a senior at North Iredell and ambassador for 4-H also spoke of her experiences within the organization.

“I’ve been a 4-H member for the last 12 years,” Grey said. “It was just neat to be able to see all the career opportunities that there are in agriculture that are more than just the agriculture production itself.”