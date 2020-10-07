County commissioners declare Oct. 4-10 as 'National 4-H Week' in Iredell

Many children in Iredell County have had experience with 4-H growing up. The youth organization has bettered the lives of countless kids, particularly those with a background rooted in agriculture, for many years.
On Tuesday night, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners recognized their hard work and dedication by proclaiming the week of Oct. 4-10 as “National 4-H Week” in Iredell County.
“4-H youth across the nation are leading efforts to solve problems in their communities and to make a difference in their futures,” Chairman James Mallory said. “We urge the people of this county to take advantage of the opportunity to become more aware of this special program that enhances our young people’s interests in their future.”
Nancy Keith, the Iredell County 4-H extension leader, and Taylor Jenkins, the extension agent in charge of youth development, were there to accept the recognition by the board. Laurel Grey, a senior at North Iredell and ambassador for 4-H also spoke of her experiences within the organization.
“I’ve been a 4-H member for the last 12 years,” Grey said. “It was just neat to be able to see all the career opportunities that there are in agriculture that are more than just the agriculture production itself.”
In her time with 4-H, Grey has been able to travel to Louisville, Kentucky, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Madison, Wisconsin for various dairy cattle and dairy quiz bowl competitions.
“I grew up on a dairy farm,” she continued. “But I think 4-H is one of the main reasons I am as passionate about cattle and the agricultural industry today.”
Other items on the agenda that were passed on Tuesday night include:
- Request from the Fire Tax Oversight Committee for approval of a budget amendment to allocate $26,520 from the Countywide Fire Service District Unreserved Fund Balance to Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department for replacement of the roof on its Station 2.
- Request from the Fire Tax Oversight Committee for approval of a budget amendment and to allocate $130,400 from the Countywide Fire Service District Unreserved Fund Balance to be used along with $69,600, which is already encumbered, to place hydrants along an Iredell Water line extension in the Amity Hill/Ostwalt Amity Road area.
- Request from Elections for approval of a budget amendment to appropriate $96,648 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life for a COVID-19 Response Grant to purchase five tabulators and to assist with election administration of the 2020 election.
- Request from Emergency Medical Services to approve a budget amendment to accept $15,000 in Statesville ABC Funding to focus on alcoholism and substance use disorder education.
- Request from the Health Department for approval of an amended project ordinance for the CARES funding to include an additional $34,000 awarded by the NC Pandemic Recovery Office to be used to purchase a cargo trailer, temporary fencing and a canopy to support a mobile mass-testing site for COVID-19.
The next county commissioners meeting will take place on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!