My name is Ade! I'm a gorgeous torti kitty ready for my furever home! View on PetFinder
Ade
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week, and ended up landing on a $…
The field is set for the 2023 elections after the filing period closed on Friday at noon.
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like it hit a deer.
Twenty-five years ago:
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said this investigation made a dent in the amount of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in the county.