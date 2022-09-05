 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abby Winthrop Smart Girls decorate downtown Statesville with American flags

image001.jpg

Abby Winthrop Smart Girls placed American flags in downtown Statesville in honor of Labor Day. Ray and Katherine Englebert and Bill and Rose Dixon, board members for the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, acknowledge the girls efforts to honor the American worker while walking through downtown Sunday afternoon. Abby’s Smart Girls was founded by Russ and Vicki Winthrop after their daughter Abby Winthrop died in 2019 at the age of 24 while awaiting a heart transplant. The club provides support to young women at the Boys & Girls Club in Statesville.

