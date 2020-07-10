A stirring salute

Silence was first observed before sincerity took over during the course of a special stirring pre-game, on the-field salute held on the part of the Mooresville Spinners. Prior to the sixth-season entry’s scheduled non-league, wooden-bat and college-level baseball game against the Hickory-area based Catawba Valley Stars, members of the Spinners were joined by their counterparts and in-attendance past and/or present service men and women for official game-opening ceremonies. Highlighting the affair was the presence of a color guard during the playing of the National Anthem as a pivotal part of the Military Appreciation Night program. All with valid military identification were admitted to the game free of charge and various tributes to their efforts were made throughout the course of the contest. Doing their part to aid the cause, the Spinners surfaced as 3-2 winners. All proceeds that included funds generated by a post-game live auction of the game unique uniform jerseys worn by the hometown team players were used to benefit the Welcome Home Veterans program.
