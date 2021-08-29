A cause for concern: Prevent, treat, evaluate, rehabilitate are vital for sports injuries

You’re watching your child play their favorite sport at the first game of the season. Then, while cheering them on, you see them grab their ankle and fall. As you, the coaches, and the medical staff rush over to them, your worried thoughts kick in — “Is my child OK? Do I need to take them to the doctor? Are they out for the season? What can I do to help?”

While you, as a parent, may enjoy watching your child have fun and reap the health benefits from participating in sports, it’s nearly second nature to have concerns about their safety while playing.

“Being involved in sports is a great way for your child to stay physically active while doing something they love, but it is also a risk for injury. Our bodies tell us through pain that it may need rest from the demanding physical activity, or that it may need extra nourishment,” said one of Iredell Health System’s certified athletic trainers, Caroline Sawyer, MS, LAT, ATC.

Sawyer works for Iredell Health System at Iredell Rehab at Mooresville and is the certified athletic trainer for South Iredell High School.

“It is an athletic trainer’s duty to prevent, evaluate, treat, and rehabilitate your child’s sports injuries. We are there to keep your athlete safe while they are enjoying their sport and doing what they love,” she said.