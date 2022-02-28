 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $135,000

Amazing opportunity for anyone looking for a great investment property! Plenty of square footage to let your imagination run. It feels like you are out in the county but are actually walking distance from downtown Taylorsville! Schedule your tour today before it is gone! Cash only buyers! Property appraised $36,000 above listing price!!

