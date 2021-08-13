 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,000

7 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,000

7 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,000

Estate type home with 7 bedrooms on nearly 13 quiet, level acres all within the award winning Mooresville School District. Two master suites on main level, makes for great in-law suite. Large dining room perfect for entertaining. Basement houses office for those working from home now. Possible community development opportunities with MLS#3763384.Also listed as land with another parcel at MLS 3765513

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert