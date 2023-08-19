Welcome to your Magnificent Mooresville Retreat! This stunning 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom home offers a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and recreation. Nestled on a beautifully landscaped lot boasting a full finished second living quarters and kitchen in basement! Private basketball court in the backyard, tankless water heater, zoned irrigation, with too many upgrades to list making this a true paradise for both indoor and outdoor entertainment. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring stainless steel appliances, stunning quartz countertops, The owner’s suite is a serene retreat, with a spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom with an oversized shower you must see to believe! Traexx integrated pest control installed during construction! But the real showstopper is the fully finished basement! This versatile space's current use an in-law suite, complete with kitchen and laundry!
7 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $799,900
