7 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200,000

Acreage is well suited for subdivision and would need to be rezoned. Classic & stately located on beautiful 15.77 acres. Built in 1985, this brick house is the original home that stands on the Brawley School Road peninsula near lake Norman. Oversized Family Room w/FP w/gas logs and a French door that leads to a spacious sun room overlooking the grounds and pool. Oversized formal living room w/FP. Downstairs is a family-sized Dining Rm that leads to the Bkfst Rm & Kit. Full kitchen on the main floor and second full entertainment kitchen, FP and billiard area located in the basement. Large laundry and sewing room located on main floor. Restored hardwood flooring throughout the home. Front & back stairways lead to the upper level which also includes a separate apartment over garage with two bedrooms, den and full bath. Attached garage. Exterior buildings include a pool house with full kitchen, den and bath, gazebo, shed / storage building on-site. Land listing - MLS#3648008.