Beautiful 6 Bedroom Home in Desirable Shannon Acres Neighborhood. Living Room w/Stacked Stone Fireplace, Elegant Dining Area w/Extensive Wainscoting, Great Room w/Shiplap & Gas Log Fireplace, New Roof & Skylights, Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom 36" Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances & 4 Burner Gas Stove w/Warming Drawer, Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Level, Primary Bedroom w/Hardwood Floors, Primary Bath w/Walk-In Shower & Tile Flooring, Laundry Area, Secondary bedrooms w/Tons of Closet Space, Climate Controlled Storage Area, Bonus Room w/Built-In Cabinets & Shelving, Basement Rec Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace, Workshop w/Additional Washer/Dryer Hookup, Screened Porch w/Skylights & Deck Overlooking Private Backyard, Patio w/Firepit, Fish Pond, Backyard Creek, 8x8 Chicken Coop, Excellent Location Close to Schools, Hospitals, Restaurants, Shopping, I-77 & I-40. Mature Subdivision w/Optional Country Club Membership.
6 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000
