 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000

6 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000

Beautiful 6 Bedroom Home in Desirable Shannon Acres Neighborhood. Living Room w/Stacked Stone Fireplace, Elegant Dining Area w/Extensive Wainscoting, Great Room w/Shiplap & Gas Log Fireplace, New Roof & Skylights, Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom 36" Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances & 4 Burner Gas Stove w/Warming Drawer, Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Level, Primary Bedroom w/Hardwood Floors, Primary Bath w/Walk-In Shower & Tile Flooring, Laundry Area, Secondary bedrooms w/Tons of Closet Space, Climate Controlled Storage Area, Bonus Room w/Built-In Cabinets & Shelving, Basement Rec Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace, Workshop w/Additional Washer/Dryer Hookup, Screened Porch w/Skylights & Deck Overlooking Private Backyard, Patio w/Firepit, Fish Pond, Backyard Creek, 8x8 Chicken Coop, Excellent Location Close to Schools, Hospitals, Restaurants, Shopping, I-77 & I-40. Mature Subdivision w/Optional Country Club Membership.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert