NEW CONSTRUCTION! Located in an exclusive gated community which is tucked away on the northern shores of Lake Norman that offers privacy and seclusion for those looking to escape the more active southern shores and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle. Waterfront living with main channel water frontage and breathtaking panoramic views! The attention to detail in 3 floors of luxury living is impeccable in this Lake Norman estate. Stunning master Bath includes clawfoot tub. The open floor plan interior is bright and airy with good indoor/outdoor flow. Covered Patio, Fire Pit, Screened Porch & Covered Boathouse is ideal for lakefront entertaining. Enjoy year-round deep water. Home sits back off street on private cul-de-sac lot and is approximately 1 hour to Charlotte & Winston Salem & less than 20 minutes to surrounding LKN towns. Don't let this DREAM HOME get away!
6 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fir…
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
- Updated
An attempt to stop a vehicle driven by a man with outstanding warrants resulted in a chase Monday, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
North Iredell rallies, beats Foard for WFAC tournament title in showdown between two of the state’s top teams
- Updated
NEWTON—North Iredell dug its collective heels in and summoned the strength to rally from a two-sets-to-one deficit and beat Fred T. Foard to c…
From goat tying to calf roping to bull riding, youth from across the area took part in various competitions at the North Carolina Youth Rodeo …
The city of Statesville went forward with its ward redistricting plan on Monday night, setting in motion the process of approving the redrawin…