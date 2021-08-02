6 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,000,000

Welcome to your own estate! From beautiful red oak hardwood floors, custom-designed sidewalks, marble entranceway, private balcony off the master, marble master bath and so much more, every detail of this beautiful custom home has been immaculately maintained. Enjoy sunset views in the backyard from an amazing heated pool and hand-laid pool deck. The pool house hosts everything you need with a beautiful kitchen, fireplace seating area, full rain shower, and an additional seating area behind lined with gas lanterns. The three-car garage floor was even epoxied in 2020 and is finished with stunning mahogany wood garage doors.